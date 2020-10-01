Beatrice Wilshe

November 21, 1931 - September 14, 2020

Bradenton, Florida -

Beatrice Marie Wilshe passed peacefully to be with Our Heavenly Father on September 14th, 2020. Bea was a member of the Palma Sola Presbyterian Church in Bradenton, FL. Before retirement she worked for Bealls on Manatee Ave. in Bradenton. She spent her retirement years tending to her garden and she found peace in creating beautiful journals where she saved special quotes, pictures, and her own thoughts. She is survived by her five children; Alan Dykstra, Cheryl Barnes, Marcia Wilcox, Sharon Blocker, and Marlene Welsh.





