Belinda Felicita
August 6, 2020
Sarasota, FL - On Thursday, August 6, 2020, Belinda Felicita left this world to walk with the angels. She is survived by her husband, Bruce Felicita; parents, Donald & Carolyn Digman; children; Christopher & Christine Kincy, (three children), Jessica & Shaun Sanchez,(four children), Rebecca Aziz & Matthew Phillips, Zachary Aziz; siblings; Donald & Ethel Woods, Ronald Woods, Norma & Burch Williams, Sharon Woods, Lisa Little; and multiple nieces and nephews.
Belinda was a loving mother and wife, who was dedicated to her children first and foremost. They were the light in her heart, and she treasured every moment she spent with them. Belinda had a personality that could light up a room and draw others to her side. She was loved by many. She loved motorcycles and going tubing. Condolences may be made at www.GriffithCline.com
.