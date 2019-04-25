Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Belinda Gicking Montgomerie. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Belinda Gicking Montgomerie Belinda Gicking Montgomerie, 61, of Murphy, North Carolina passed away Friday, April 19, 2019 in Chattanooga, Tennessee. She was a native of Weatherly, Pennsylvania, but lived most of her life in Sarasota, Florida before retiring to Murphy in 2014. Belinda had been employed as a nurse throughout her life. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, and cooking and was in the process of writing a cookbook. She was the daughter of the late Charles Hart and Jean Eroh Gicking. Surviving are her loving husband of 34 years, Paul Montgomerie; and an aunt and uncle of Weatherly, Pennsylvania. A Private Inurnment will be held at J.P. Chastain Memorial Park, Blue Ridge, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in memory of Belinda Gicking Montgomerie to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy in charge of arrangements. For more information go to

Belinda Gicking Montgomerie Belinda Gicking Montgomerie, 61, of Murphy, North Carolina passed away Friday, April 19, 2019 in Chattanooga, Tennessee. She was a native of Weatherly, Pennsylvania, but lived most of her life in Sarasota, Florida before retiring to Murphy in 2014. Belinda had been employed as a nurse throughout her life. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, and cooking and was in the process of writing a cookbook. She was the daughter of the late Charles Hart and Jean Eroh Gicking. Surviving are her loving husband of 34 years, Paul Montgomerie; and an aunt and uncle of Weatherly, Pennsylvania. A Private Inurnment will be held at J.P. Chastain Memorial Park, Blue Ridge, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in memory of Belinda Gicking Montgomerie to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy in charge of arrangements. For more information go to www.iviefuneralhomeinc.com Published in The Bradenton Herald on Apr. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.