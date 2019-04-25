Belinda Gicking Montgomerie Belinda Gicking Montgomerie, 61, of Murphy, North Carolina passed away Friday, April 19, 2019 in Chattanooga, Tennessee. She was a native of Weatherly, Pennsylvania, but lived most of her life in Sarasota, Florida before retiring to Murphy in 2014. Belinda had been employed as a nurse throughout her life. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, and cooking and was in the process of writing a cookbook. She was the daughter of the late Charles Hart and Jean Eroh Gicking. Surviving are her loving husband of 34 years, Paul Montgomerie; and an aunt and uncle of Weatherly, Pennsylvania. A Private Inurnment will be held at J.P. Chastain Memorial Park, Blue Ridge, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in memory of Belinda Gicking Montgomerie to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy in charge of arrangements. For more information go to www.iviefuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Apr. 25, 2019