Benedict J. Barranco Benedict J. Barranco, 94 of Bradenton, Fla., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Anna Rose, daughter, Rosemary Miller & son-in-law, Skip Mills. He is survived by his twin daughters, Catherine Mills & Patricia Mullenax (Roger), grandsons, Craig Yingling (Sharon) & Kurt Colburn (Heather), great-grandchildren Lyndsey, Paige, Tyler, & Meghan. Son-in-law, Andy Miller. A Private Ceremony for the immediate family will be held. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Tidewell Hospice, Bradenton, FL.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 18, 2019