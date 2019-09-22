Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Benjamin Keith Dowling. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

of Bradenton passed away Monday September 16, 2019 at the age of 35; he was born January 13, 1984 in Tampa Florida . Benjamin was severely injured at 6mos of age and this devastating event lead to a life of struggle and full time care. He lived to the older age of 35 because he was so loved and well cared for by his entire family, especially his Mom (Rae), Dad (Joe), Sister (Melissa), Brother (Joseph), loving Grandparents and extended family. Benjamin smiled when a familiar voice spoke to him or he heard something that tickled him. Even with Benjamin’s challenges he experienced a life full of opportunity and adventure. He was number 1 fan for his talented brother and sister in their many activities and sporting events. He traveled many places in the US and even the Bahamas for a wonderful family reunion. Benjamin taught us all many valuable life lessons and everyone who knew Benjamin was better because they did. Benjamin also had the opportunity to be loved and cared for by the Manatee County School System, Manatee County MCAT services, United Cerebral Palsy and Easter Seals of Southwest Florida. He will miss all of his friends. He is survived by loving parents Rae and Joseph (Kim) Dowling, Sister Melissa, Brother Joseph (Sarah), Grandparent Elke Smolko, 10 Aunts and Uncles, 18 Cousins and thousands of friends and fans! He is preceded in death by his Grandparents Rae and John Smolko, Monroe and Carmel Dowling, and Dawn Bradley (Aunt). A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Living Lord Lutheran Church (11107 Palmbush Trail, Bradenton) on Monday September 30, 2019 at 1pm, with a reception to follow at the Church. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to: Easter Seals of Southwest Florida, 350 Braden Ave, Sarasota FL 34243 United Cerebral Palsy of Southwest Florida, 2203 30th Ave W, Bradenton, FL 34202 Living Lord Lutheran Church, 11107 Palmbrush Trail, Bradenton, FL 34202 Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home @ Manasota of Bradenton is entrusted with final care

