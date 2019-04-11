68, Bradenton, passed away April 3, 2019. Visitation: 6-8 pm, Friday April 12 at Abundant Favor Mortuary, 916 13th St W, Bradenton. Service: 12 N, Saturday, April 13 at Restoration Outreach Church, 4200 32nd St W, Bradenton. Arrangements entrusted to Abundant Favor, Bradenton. 941-747-2700
Abundant Favor Mortuary
916 13th St. W.
Bradenton, FL 34025
941-747-2700
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Apr. 11, 2019