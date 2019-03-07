Benny Williams

28, of Rubonia, FL, transitioned on March 1, 2019. Visitation is 5-8PM Friday, March 8, at Westside Funeral Home, 204 7th St W, Palmetto, FL. Services are 11AM Saturday, March 9, at Macedonia M.B. Church, 1026 72nd Street Ct E Rubonia, FL. Arrangements entrusted Westside Funeral Home (941)722-4960
Funeral Home
Westside Funeral Home
204 7th St. W.
Palmetto, FL 34221
(941) 722-4960
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 7, 2019
