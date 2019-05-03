Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bent Stahlfest Moeller. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bent Stahlfest Moeller At 94 years of age, Bent was called home to be with his Savior April 9, 2019. Bent was born in Elisnore, Denmark on January 10, 1925. His first 70 years were spent in Denmark. In 1951 he got a job with a worldwide shipping company, A.P. Moeller Maersk Lines, where he worked for 16 years. This job took him around most of the world, and he even worked in their New York office from 1952-1954. Bent was the second of three children. He had a Masters Degree in Personal and Business Administration. His daughter, Bente Moeller was born in 1963 and in order to spend more time with his family, he took a job in "The Federation of Danish Industries" where he later became Vice President, and he retired in 1989. In 1993 he became a winter resident in Florida to enjoy the warm weather, beaches and his many friends. In 1996 he married his beloved Jean and enjoyed traveling, and visiting family members and friends. In 1996 he also became a permanent resident of Florida. Bent was a member of West Bradenton Baptist Church. He loved and appreciated his family, and is survived by his beloved wife, Jean, his daughter, Bente Moeller, step-daughter, Linda Shaw, step-son, Rick Parson, four grand-children, six great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Arrangements for his Memorial Services are being held in the Cove at Water's Edge on May 7, 2019 at 10:00AM.

