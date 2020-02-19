Bernard John Hannon Bernard John Hannon passed in peace on February 16, 2020 at the age of 86. Preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Ann, daughter, Margaret Urbane (Mark) and son, Patrick Hannon (Michelle). Bernie was a loving husband of 62 years to his eternally young bride and best friend, Gail Lynn Hannon. He was the best dad ever to Michael (Susan), Marc (Linda), Maureen (Jeff), Cory (Jenny) and Jacalynne. He was a fun loving Papa to Craig, Katie, Eric (Becky), Brooke, Bridget, Colin and Caden. Great-grand Papa to Jessica and the future Lily Ann. Loving brother to Eleanor Smith. Bernie will be fondly remembered by family and friends as an avid bridge player, expert marksman, collector of junk, Northwestern Wildcats and Chicago Bears fan (as hard as that has been over the years), ritualistic napper, lover of fishing and scotch, seeker of good deals, wonderful sense of humor with a gift for bad comedic timing and just overall a great guy. He enjoyed the simplicity of living a life with those he loved and his final words were "It was fun while it lasted". He was a proud patriot and US Army Veteran and will be missed by all who were blessed to have known him.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 19, 2020