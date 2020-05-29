Bernard Korab
Bernard Korab April 25, 1927 May 23, 2020 Bernard (Ben) Korab, born in New Castle, PA retired from Western & Southern Life Insurance Co. in 1979 where he was a District Manager in Sharon, PA. Ben and his first wife, Jeanne (Todd) moved to Colony Cove, Ellenton, FL in 1980. Jeanne passed away in 2002 after 56 years of marriage. Ben married Carol (Osvold), a widow from Colony Cove in 2004. At Ben's request, there are no Funeral arrangements. A Private Burial is planned by Carol's family in July.

Published in Bradenton Herald on May 29, 2020.
