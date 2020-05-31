Bernard L. "Bernie" Regan
Bernard L. Regan "Bernie" Bernard L. Regan "Bernie", age 85, passed on May 25, 2020. Beloved husband of Judy. Dear father of Kevin (Nancy) Regan, Kathleen (Brigid Lynch) Regan, and Kristine (Charles) Hack. Cherished grandfather of Kendra (Sean) Allen, Sarah, Katie, Joe, Jack, and David Regan. Great-grandfather of Jake and MacKenzie Allen. Dear brother of the late John (the late Colleen) Regan and the late Patricia (the late Robert) Olson. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. A private Funeral Mass will be celebrated. Memorials appreciated to Vista Maria, 20651 W. Warren Avenue, Dearborn Heights, MI 48127 or Alzheimer's Association. Obituary and condolences at lynchfuneraldirectors. com

Published in Bradenton Herald on May 31, 2020.
