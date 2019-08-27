07/17/1933 - 08/17/2019 Bernard (Bernie) Thomas Orth, 86, of Palmetto, Fl, passed away on 08/17/2019 in Bradenton, Fl. Bernie was born on 07/17/1933 in the Bronx, NY. He served four years in the US Navy and was a Florida Registered Surveyor & Mapper. He is survived by his wife Susan A Orth, 3 sons: Charles T Orth, Richard Brian Orth, Scott A Orth, 3 nephews: Charles M Goodman, Allan T Goodman, Donald E Goodman, and five grandchildren. Services will be held at 2:30 pm on Friday August 30th 2019 at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Rd 72 Sarasota FL 34241.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Aug. 27, 2019