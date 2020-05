Or Copy this URL to Share

Bernice Mash Bernice Mash January 23, 1926. 94, of Bradenton, FL, passed away on May 8, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memories: daughters; Rose Williams (Thomas), Gloria Harvey (Theodore), Myrtis Austin (Erol); sons; Lewis Jernigan, Curtis Jernigan (Carolyn), Tyrone Jones, all of Bradenton, FL; grandchildren, great-grand-children and a host of nieces and nephews.



