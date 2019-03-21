A long time resident and educator of Manatee County transitioned peacefully on March 13, 2019 in Tallahassee, FL. She was preceded in death by he loving husband, Reverend Doctor William Armstead Jr. She leaves to cherish her memories five siblings; Olivia M. Scott, Rachael M. Corbin, William Montgomery, Connie M. Springer, and Joel Montgomery; all of Tallahassee, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and sorrwing friends. the family will recieve friends during visitation on Friday, March 22, 2019, 5-8PM at St. Mary M.B.Church, 1006 1st St W, Bradenton, FL. A celebration of her life will be held on March 23, 2019 at St. Mary M.B.Church. Interment; Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 SR 72, Saraota, FL, Wednesday March 27, 2019. Arrangements entrusted to Westside Funeral Home (941)722-4960
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 21, 2019