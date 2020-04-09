Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bette Embick Anderson. View Sign Service Information Leppert Mortuary Nora Chapel 740 East 86th Street Indianapolis , IN 46240 (317)-844-3966 Send Flowers Obituary

Bette Embick Anderson Bette Embick Anderson passed away peacefully on April 5, 2020 at the age of 100. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack P. Anderson. Bette is lovingly remembered by her daughters; Jean (Bob) Leeper and Judy (Dean) Christensen. Bette will be missed by her grandchildren; Doug (Kellie) Leeper, Tracy Leeper, Courtney (Bill) Noble and Ben (Kristin) Apple and her grandchildren; Kaitlyn, Jackson and Kennedi Leeper, Vincent, Colin and William Noble and Wil and Anna Apple. Bette was born January 2, 1920 in Hutchinson, Kansas to Henry and Dimple Embick. As a young girl Bette was very active in sports and the Girl Scouts. After high school Bette graduated from the State

Bette Embick Anderson Bette Embick Anderson passed away peacefully on April 5, 2020 at the age of 100. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack P. Anderson. Bette is lovingly remembered by her daughters; Jean (Bob) Leeper and Judy (Dean) Christensen. Bette will be missed by her grandchildren; Doug (Kellie) Leeper, Tracy Leeper, Courtney (Bill) Noble and Ben (Kristin) Apple and her grandchildren; Kaitlyn, Jackson and Kennedi Leeper, Vincent, Colin and William Noble and Wil and Anna Apple. Bette was born January 2, 1920 in Hutchinson, Kansas to Henry and Dimple Embick. As a young girl Bette was very active in sports and the Girl Scouts. After high school Bette graduated from the State University of Iowa with a Bachelor of Science degree in Physical Education. She married Jack soon after graduation and traveled with him during WWII when he was given different post assignments. As a pilot and trainer of pilots in the Army Air Corp, Jack's last post was in the Philippines. Bette and the children joined him in Manilla, Philippines and Bette wrote a book about their life there called "Make Mine Manilla". After the war, Jack and Bette returned to the states and settled in Wichita, Kansas, where Jack finished his Industrial Engineering degree at Wichita State University. During Jack's professional career the family lived in Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Cincinnati, Ohio; Elmira, NY and Providence, Rhode Island before they retired to Bradenton, Florida in 1977. Bette maintained an active life volunteering for years in Girl Scouts, teaching English as a Second Language and as a hospital aide. Her real passion was playing golf. As a young player Bette showed such promise that she was encouraged to become a professional golfer, an offer that she declined because of the lifestyle that it would require. Fortunately, Bette and Jack were able to belong to several golf clubs when they relocated. For 37 years, beginning in 1961-1998, Bette won 28 Women's 18 Hole Championships at golf clubs in Cincinnati, Elmira, Providence and Bradenton. Bette was 57 when they retired to Florida and joined Bradenton Country Club. She won the Women's 18 Hole Championship 11 times, losing once because she fell off a ladder and broke both wrists! She was 78 when she won her last championship. Bette was always willing to help coach others to improve their game and is somewhat of a local folk hero, fondly remembered by many golfing friends. The family would like to thank the nurses, aides and staff at Hoosier Village and Hospice for their tireless care throughout the 10 years of Bette's residency. A Private Service and Celebration of Life will be scheduled for a later date. Gifts in Bette's memory can be made to The Evans Scholars Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides full tuition and housing college scholarships to golf caddies. Leppert Mortuary Nora Chapel, Indianapolis, Indiana assisting with arrangements. For more information visit www.leppertmortuary.com Published in The Bradenton Herald on Apr. 9, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites University of Iowa Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close