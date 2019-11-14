Betty Ann Moore Betty Ann Moore went home to be with the Lord, November 6, 2019 at the age of 89. She was born in Akron, Ohio and was predeceased by loving husband, Ervin. Survived by sons, Richard (Christine), Robert (Nancy), Ronald (Susan), grandchildren; Steven, Melissa, Michael, Brian, Amanda, Daniel, and five great-grandchildren. Celebration of Life Service will be on Saturday, November 16, 11:00 a.m. Calvary Baptist Church, 3006 9th Ave W, Bradenton, Florida.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Nov. 14, 2019