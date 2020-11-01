Betty Cliburn
October 16, 2020
Bradenton, Florida -
Betty Cliburn, 86, of Bradenton, FL, went home to be with the Lord on October 16, 2020. Betty was born in Bellefontaine, OH where she graduated from Bellefontaine High School. She was an avid sports fan and worked as a waitress, many of those years she worked at Denny's. Betty was a very loving and caring person who will be missed by all who knew her.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, William and L. Vivian Woods; son, Michael; brother, Jack Woods and sister, Lois Johnson. Betty is survived by her son, Gary (Tina) Cliburn; daughter, Michele (Mark) Borstelmann; five grandchildren; Ryan (Erin), Justin (Julie), Amber (Eric) Bryan (Shelly) and Brad (Kristi) and ten great-grandchildren; Ella, Kennedy, Grayson, Will, Ben, Stormy, Scarlett, Bella, Benny and Presley.
Due to Covid 19 there will be no public viewing. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Brown & Sons Funeral Home & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel, 604 43rd Street West, Bradenton, FL 34209 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com