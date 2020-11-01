1/1
Betty Cliburn
Betty Cliburn
October 16, 2020
Bradenton, Florida -
Betty Cliburn, 86, of Bradenton, FL, went home to be with the Lord on October 16, 2020. Betty was born in Bellefontaine, OH where she graduated from Bellefontaine High School. She was an avid sports fan and worked as a waitress, many of those years she worked at Denny's. Betty was a very loving and caring person who will be missed by all who knew her.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, William and L. Vivian Woods; son, Michael; brother, Jack Woods and sister, Lois Johnson. Betty is survived by her son, Gary (Tina) Cliburn; daughter, Michele (Mark) Borstelmann; five grandchildren; Ryan (Erin), Justin (Julie), Amber (Eric) Bryan (Shelly) and Brad (Kristi) and ten great-grandchildren; Ella, Kennedy, Grayson, Will, Ben, Stormy, Scarlett, Bella, Benny and Presley.
Due to Covid 19 there will be no public viewing. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Brown & Sons Funeral Home & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel, 604 43rd Street West, Bradenton, FL 34209 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com



Published in Bradenton Herald on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory (43rd St. Chapel) - Bradenton
604 43rd Street West
Bradenton, FL 34209
(941) 758-7788
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
October 28, 2020
Mrs. Michele, I am so sorry to hear about Mema! I am praying for you all and love you very much!! ❤❤❤
Suzanne Hayes
Friend
October 25, 2020
So sorry for your loss. We are praying for you. We love you
Brittany Franklin
Family
October 25, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. For you and your family
Kristina Gomez
Friend
