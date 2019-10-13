Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty E. Williams. View Sign Service Information Griffith Cline Funeral Home 720 Manatee Ave. W. Bradenton , FL 34205 (941)-748-1011 Send Flowers Obituary

Betty E. Williams, 91, went peacefully to be with Jesus on October 9, 2019. Born in Edinburgh, Indiana on September 7, 1928 to Marion David Rhude and Flossie Edell Miller, Betty was one of their nine children. She moved to Florida in 1944 at the age of 16 and was a Manatee County resident for the last 75 years. During that time Betty pursued many different things. She worked for Anderson Glass Company for many years before following her true passion and becoming a horticulturalist. She worked at two large nurseries in the area and loved every minute of it. Her passion for plants and flowers was evident if you ever visited her home. She also thoroughly enjoyed canning vegetables and making homemade jellies. Betty's hands were never still, whether she was crocheting washcloths, blankets or an outfit for a new grandchild, she could always be found busy on a project or two. She could read a 500-page novel in one rainy day. She really was a jack of all trades. Betty will be remembered for her strong work ethic and caring spirit. She was truly loved by all who had the privilege of knowing her even if just for a short time. Betty is survived by her last living sibling Bobby G. Rhude of Columbus, Indiana; her three children, Janice Kay Langford (Fred), Stephen Pope (Liona) and Micheal Glassburn (Donna); 8 grandchildren;15 great-grandchildren; and 6 great-great-grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all her family and friends. Please feel free to join us in celebrating this amazing woman on Friday, October 18th. Visitation will start at 10am with the service beginning at 11am. Visitation and service will be held at First Baptist Church of Gillette, 3301 97th Street East, Palmetto, FL 34221. Interment to follow in Parrish, FL. Arrangements entrusted to Griffith-Cline Funeral Home. Condolences may be given at



