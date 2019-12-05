Betty Gale Adams Betty Gale Adams, passed away on Novem- ber 29, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born July 13th, 1955 in Bradenton, FL to Louie and Ruth McKelvain. She was a devoted mother and grandmother. She is survived by her two daughters; Christina Bauder (Travis) of Sebring, FL and Michele Emmons (Russ) of Live Oak, FL; brothers, Richard, Billy and Allen McKelvain and sister, Donna Millage. Gale had seven grandchildren and seven great - grand- children. Gale served her country in the United States Army. She retired from Manatee County Government as an Administrative Assistant in the finance department. Gale served as a reserve deputy for many years with Manatee County Sheriff Office and then her later years as a reserve officer for Palmetto Police Department. A Service of remembrance will be held in her honor on December 7, 2019 at 11AM at Palm View First Baptist Church 415 49th St E Palmetto, FL 34221. Arrangements entrusted to: Stephenson - Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. For more information go to www.stephensonnelsonfh.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Dec. 5, 2019