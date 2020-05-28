Betty Graves Holmes Betty Graves Holmes, 97, of Randolph, IL and Holmes Beach, FL, died on Saturday, May 2, 2020 in Bradenton, FL. Betty was born on July 12, 1922 in Randolph, Illinois to Samuel Stillman Graves and Clara Mae Myers Graves. She married Army Sfc. Sgt First Class John Edward Holmes, Jr. and had four children. He preceded her in death in 1998. Betty moved to Holmes Beach after World War II where she lived until her death. She was an avid Gardner, woman of Faith, animal lover and a cherished member of the Island community. She attended Brown University and worked for the Pentagon as a Stenographer. She met John at a USO Dance and the rest was history. She will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her son, Retired Marine Sergeant John Richard Holmes who died from complications of injuries sustained in Vietnam, and her four sisters. Survivors include brother-in-law, Hugh Holmes, Sr., and his wife, Jean Holmes; daughter, Patricia Holmes and her partner, Mark Bradow; son, John Edward Holmes, III; son, William Holmes and his wife, Tip Holmes. She was blessed with four grandchildren, Gulf War Marine Veteran, Jameson Vicars and his wife, Dr. Holly Vicars, Sara Holmes Salvatierra and her husband, Jerry Salvatierra, Jackson Holmes and his wife, Marion Holmes and Patra Holmes. She was also blessed with six beautiful great-grandchildren, Kalei Vicars, Hannah Vicars, Pablo Salvatierra, Oscar Salvatierra, Luca Salvatierra and Arlo Salvatierra. A private family Graveside Service will be held at Skyway Memorial Gardens under the care of Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 26th Street Chapel. A Celebration of Life will be held sometime in the fall. Condolences may be made to www.brownand sonsfuneral.com
Published in Bradenton Herald on May 28, 2020.