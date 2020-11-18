1/1
August 15, 1929 - November 13, 2020
Suwanee, Georgia - Betty Lee Hatfield Jackson, lovingly known to most as Mimi, was born on August 15, 1929 in Williamson, WV, to the late Anthony Wayne Hatfield and Lassye Deskins Hatfield. At age 91, Mimi died peacefully the morning of November 13, 2020, surrounded by the love of her four daughters.
Mimi married in 1955 and moved to Florida on her honeymoon. She and her husband settled in Bradenton, Florida where she was active in her church, the Junior Women's Club, and enjoyed her four daughters, their friends, and activities.
In 1988, Mimi moved to Atlanta to live with her oldest daughter, Vicki. She spent 23 happy years in their home and was so special to Vicki's children. For the last eight years, Mimi was a proud resident of Clairmont Place where she enjoyed making many new friends and taking part in countless special events, especially the Halloween parties. Mimi's smile lit up the room.
Mimi was predeceased by her parents, her brother, Anthony Wayne Hatfield, Jr., and her sister, Mary Anne Jackson. She is survived by her daughters; Vicki Jackson Riedel (Joe), Julianne Jackson, Joni Jackson Perkins (Jack), and Lesli Kim Jackson Trameri (Kevin). Mimi is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. The family will have a private celebration of life at a later date.
Memorial gifts may be made to one of the two not-for-profits very special to Mimi: Camp Sunshine, 1850 Clairmont Road, Decatur, GA 30033; https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/1439664/donate OR the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center, 1575 NE Expressway, Atlanta, GA 30329; choa.org/fightcancer


Published in Bradenton Herald on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leaf Cremation
4325 Hwy 92
Acworth, GA 30102
(678) 398-9266
