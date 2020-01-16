Mrs. Betty Jean Barnard (Tester), 87, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020, in Parrish, Florida. Betty was born to Herman and Myrtel Tester in Bristol, Tennessee on March 8, 1932. Married to Grundy Virginia high school sweetheart Warren Curtis Barnard on November 11, 1951. Betty and Curtis lived at MacDilI AFB Tampa, FL; Chanute AFB in Rantoul, IL; Ellsworth AFB Rapid City, SD; and retired at Barksdale AFB Bossier City, LA in 1976. They moved to Rapid City, SD and lived there until 1986, then moved to Wesley Chapel, FL in 2001, and then Parrish, FL. She loved playing pinochle with family and friends. Betty was preceded in death by husband Curtis and two siblings. Survivors include her two children Deborah Hill (husband Kenneth) and Warren Stephen Barnard; her three grandsons (Kyle, Andrew and Ryan); granddaughter Hailey; and four great-granddaughters (Jacqueline, Samantha, Emma and Riley). Condolences for the family may be given at www.GriffithCline.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Jan. 16, 2020