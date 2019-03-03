Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty J. Carpenter. View Sign

Betty J. Carpenter Born November, 11, 1926 in Elkhart, IN. She passed away on February 2, 2019 in Bradenton, Fla. Betty was 92. Parents were Ester (Brandt) and Frank Mishler. Betty is survived by daughter, Beth Walsh of Basalt, CO and son, Scott Carpenter of Bradenton, FL. She also has three grandchildren. Betty grew up in Cleveland, OH and was a graduate of Bowling Green State University. She was a career elementary school teacher and kept in touch with several of her students throughout her life. Betty was a member of Kirkwood Presbyterian Church in Bradenton. A Celebration of Life will take place in Toledo, OH in early June. In lieu of flowers, any donations should be made to Beyond The Spectrum school.

