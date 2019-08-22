Betty Jo (Vowells) Weems Moore, 73, resident of Bradenton, Florida passed away peacefully on August 16, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. Born February 6, 1946 in Holton, Kansas, she moved to Bradenton when she was 10 and was a lifelong resident. Betty Jo, a loving Mother, Sister, Grammie and friend to anyone she met is survived by three sons, Danny Weems and his wife, Darla, Mark Weems, Steven Weems; her sister, Jerri Lambert and her husband, Joe; two granddaughters, Amber Weems and her husband, Gregg Richards, Kristen Weems; three grandsons, Jordan Weems and his wife, Krystina, Clayton Weems, Daniel Weems II; one great grandson, Carson Gamble and one great granddaughter, Kaydence Kinney. Services will be held at 2 pm Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Bethel Church, 1805 30th Avenue West, Bradenton, Florida 3205. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St Jude’s or the children’s fund at Bethel Church or a .
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Aug. 22, 2019