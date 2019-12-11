Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty J. Wilson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Betty J. Wilson Betty J. Wilson, 77 years young, of Bradenton, FL was born in Manatee County on February 7, 1942 and went to be with the Lord on December 09, 2019. Betty is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Dallas Wilson, and her three children; Robbie (Susie), Jeannette (Joey), and Matthew (Nancy). She had eight grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by five sisters; Linda Mosley, Connie Thomas, Bobbie Prestridge, Dianna Steier, Debra Armstrong, and one brother, Fred Smith. She lived her life to the fullest loving God and her family with all her heart. She spent her life working along the side of her husband building homes, working her garden, going on missions trips with the Men of Action (Ecuador and Peru were her favorites) and taking pictures of all the loved ones around her. Betty was a member of the Church of God for 60 years, where she attended faithfully. A Private Service will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 2PM at Skyway Memorial and a Celebration of Life on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Samoset Church at 5PM. In Lieu of Flowers, there will be an offering plate at the memorial service that will be given to Missions Field.

