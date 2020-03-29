Betty was born November 17, 1942 in Sandyville W.Va. She passed away on March 21, 2020 in Bradenton FL. Her parents were Mary and Delbert Smith. She leaves behind her loving husband Carl F. Cochran. She has 7 siblings four of whom are in Heaven with her Dwight Smith, Lee Smith, Myrtle Riggs ans Reba Riggs. The surviving siblings are Leola Hess living in Sandyville W.Va., Dottie Enoch living in Ravenswood W.Va. and Cathy Miler living in Ravenswood W.Va. . Her 6 children are Chris Icenhower in Heaven with her, Marla Icenhower living in Palmetto Fl. Doug Cochran living in Dublin Ohio, Mike cochran living in Uhrichsville Ohio, Carla Feldner living in Barnsville Ohio and Nicole Cochran living in Parrish Fl. . She has 12 grandchildren and 19 great grand-grandchildren. Betty was a strong hard working with a generous heart, she touched many lives and will truly be missed by all who knew her. The memorial service will be announced after all quarantines have been lifted.

