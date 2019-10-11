Betty L. Voyak Betty L. Voyak passed away peacefully on Monday, October 7, 2019. Proceeded in death by her loving husband, Robert F. Voyak, parents, Marie and Bill Stavitzke and Lawrence Helmer and granddaughter, Veronica Berdine. Betty's children, Bobbi Mansell, Steve Voyak, Carrie and Cliff Jenkins and Noreen and Frank Berdine and her grandchildren, Devin Jenkins, Stephanie Voyak, Morgan Mansell, Tiffany Berdine, Brandon Mansell, Frankie Berdine and Paige Voyak along with her great-granddaughter, Eden will miss her loving smile, beautiful blue eyes and sense of humor. Betty worked in banking for over 35 years and has resided at Piney Point where she will miss her many friends. She considered the residents of Piney Point a part of her family. She was a parishioner at Holy Cross Church. Celebration of Life will be Friday, October 11th , 2019 at 12Noon at the Piney Point Clubhouse, 8624 29th Ave. East, Palmetto, FL 34221. We will all miss her dearly. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tidewell Hospice and Palliative Care 5955 Rand Blvd. Sarasota, Florida 34238.

