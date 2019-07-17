Betty M. Smith Betty M. Smith, 87, of Palmetto, FL, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Tidewell Hospice House in Bradenton, FL. She was predeceased by her husband of 45 years, Loran, son, Rodney, and brother, Bruce Hamilton. Betty is survived by daughter, Deborah Staebell (G Gonzalez), daughter - in - law, Jill Smith, grandson, Rodney "Chip" (Patty) Smith, granddaughter, Meghan Gallagher, great - grand- children, nieces, and a nephew. Services will be held in Corfu, NY.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on July 17, 2019