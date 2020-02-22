Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Mattison "Jane" Johnson. View Sign Service Information Shannon Funeral Homes, PA 1015 14th St. W. Bradenton , FL 34205 (941)-746-2111 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Shannon Funeral Homes, PA 1015 14th St. W. Bradenton , FL 34205 View Map Service 11:00 AM Shannon Funeral Homes, PA 1015 14th St. W. Bradenton , FL 34205 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Jane Mattison Johnson was born in Bradenton, Florida on May 27, 1930 at Riverside Hospital in Old Manatee which was near Braden Castle. She was the youngest of eight children. She graduated from Bradenton High School in 1948 and Florida State University in 1952 with her teaching degree in elementary education. While at Florida State, she played the clarinet in the FSU Marching Chiefs band. After graduating from Florida State she returned to Bradenton and began her teaching career in Samoset, Florida. She then moved to Salinas, California and she taught elementary school for two years there before returning to Florida. Upon returning to Bradenton, Jane taught elementary school at Ballard Elementary, Manatee County School for the Blind, and Moody Elementary until her retirement. In 1975 Jane married the love of her life, Daniel Opie Johnson, who was a local barber. Jane and her husband made their home above their barber shop at Southwind Apartments in Bradenton until his death in 1995. They enjoyed their many road trips and spending time with family and their cats. Jane loved the Lord and prayed without ceasing. Jane wrote in a Bible that she gave to her great-niece Lisa Woods in 2007 “When you pray, you talk to God. When you read this Book, God talks to you.” Jane was a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Bradenton, Florida and was active with the Daughters of the King. Jane loved her family, her cats, especially Smoky and Neko, the Florida State Seminoles and chocolate. During the last two years of her life she was loved by and cared for by her amazing caregivers: Tena Whaley, Joan Brier, Jenny Donahue, Naomi Clark and Gsare Jenkins. They made the last years of her life beautiful and bright. Jane loved them and enjoyed their company and good southern home cooking! They were her angels on earth. Tena, Joan, Jenny, Naomi and Gsare, “Be careful on the road.” Jane is predeceased by her husband, Daniel Opie Johnson, her son, Donald Francis Koker Jr. “Korky”, her parents Oscar William Mattison and Delter Bennett Mattison and her siblings Emmaline Frances Matttison Roper, Sue Hildred Mattison Dudley, William Holabert Mattison, Lillie Jeanette Mattison, Mary Ann Mattison Fallaw, Maxine Mattison Scarborough and Frank Fredrick Mattison. Jane is survived by her grandson, her great-grandson, several great- nieces, great-nephews, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Services will be held at Shannon Funeral Home Town Chapel on Saturday February 22, 2020 at 11:00 am, with visitation one hour preceding from 10:00 - 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice in her honor or Friends of Manatee County Animal Services



Betty Jane Mattison Johnson was born in Bradenton, Florida on May 27, 1930 at Riverside Hospital in Old Manatee which was near Braden Castle. She was the youngest of eight children. She graduated from Bradenton High School in 1948 and Florida State University in 1952 with her teaching degree in elementary education. While at Florida State, she played the clarinet in the FSU Marching Chiefs band. After graduating from Florida State she returned to Bradenton and began her teaching career in Samoset, Florida. She then moved to Salinas, California and she taught elementary school for two years there before returning to Florida. Upon returning to Bradenton, Jane taught elementary school at Ballard Elementary, Manatee County School for the Blind, and Moody Elementary until her retirement. In 1975 Jane married the love of her life, Daniel Opie Johnson, who was a local barber. Jane and her husband made their home above their barber shop at Southwind Apartments in Bradenton until his death in 1995. They enjoyed their many road trips and spending time with family and their cats. Jane loved the Lord and prayed without ceasing. Jane wrote in a Bible that she gave to her great-niece Lisa Woods in 2007 “When you pray, you talk to God. When you read this Book, God talks to you.” Jane was a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Bradenton, Florida and was active with the Daughters of the King. Jane loved her family, her cats, especially Smoky and Neko, the Florida State Seminoles and chocolate. During the last two years of her life she was loved by and cared for by her amazing caregivers: Tena Whaley, Joan Brier, Jenny Donahue, Naomi Clark and Gsare Jenkins. They made the last years of her life beautiful and bright. Jane loved them and enjoyed their company and good southern home cooking! They were her angels on earth. Tena, Joan, Jenny, Naomi and Gsare, “Be careful on the road.” Jane is predeceased by her husband, Daniel Opie Johnson, her son, Donald Francis Koker Jr. “Korky”, her parents Oscar William Mattison and Delter Bennett Mattison and her siblings Emmaline Frances Matttison Roper, Sue Hildred Mattison Dudley, William Holabert Mattison, Lillie Jeanette Mattison, Mary Ann Mattison Fallaw, Maxine Mattison Scarborough and Frank Fredrick Mattison. Jane is survived by her grandson, her great-grandson, several great- nieces, great-nephews, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Services will be held at Shannon Funeral Home Town Chapel on Saturday February 22, 2020 at 11:00 am, with visitation one hour preceding from 10:00 - 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice in her honor or Friends of Manatee County Animal Services fomcas.org (online donation) or 3230 E. Bay Drive #316 Holmes Beach, Fl 34217 (check donation) with a specific designation for “Cat Town” or “in honor of Jane Johnson” to ensure that the donation goes to the care of the cats. Online condolences may be made at www.shannonfuneralhomes.com Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close