Betty May

December 7, 1926 - October 22, 2020

Winter Haven, Florida - Betty A. May, age 93, of Winter Haven, Florida entered into rest on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Betty was born December 7, 1926. Betty was born in Winter Haven, Florida to Harry K. and Ozie Ashley. She was a graduate of Winter Haven Highschool. She married Jack D. May in 1945, and worked at Reed's Flowers for several years before working at Exchange National Bank until she moved to Englewood, Florida, then to Venice, Florida, where she became a neurological technician at the Venice Hospital until she moved back to Winter Haven in 1986. Betty then worked as a bookkeeper for Griner's Jewelers and Haven Engraving until her retirement. Betty was a faithful member of Westwood Missionary Baptist Church. She was outgoing, friendly, and generous to a fault. She loved her God, her family, her friends, and her country. She is preceded in death by her parents, sisters; Harriet Pope, and Mildred Ashley; brothers; H. Kenneth Ashley, and Curtis M. Ashley; and her husband, Jack D. May. She is survived by her son, Jack May Jr. (Lynda), daughter, Cynthia Hampton; three grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren. We all love her and miss her. The world was a different place because of her and will be a different place without her.

A Funeral Service for Betty will be held Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 11:00AM at Westwood Missionary Baptist, 3210 Avenue G NW, Winter Haven, FL 33880.





