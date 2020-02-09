Betty Rose Riedel Carlson Betty Rose Riedel Carlson passed on February 2, 2020, at the Medical Center of Freedom Village, Bradenton, FL. She was born May 10, 1921, in Toledo, Ohio, to Henry and Rose Riedel. She graduated from DeVilbiss High School and attended Toledo University. On December 20, 1941, Betty married Gordon Andrew Carlson at Augsburg Lutheran Church in Toledo, Ohio and celebrated 65 years of marriage with him until he preceded her in death in 2007. She was an accomplished home maker, seamstress, tailor, upholsterer, square dancer, bridge player, golfer and all the endeavors she undertook. Betty is the l oving mother to her children; Mary Louise Cunningham (Don), Gordon Henry Carlson (Janet) and John Richard Carlson (Janet), seven grandchildren; Michael Cunningham (Kara). Amy Duhaime (Roland), Dan Carlson (Marsha), David Carlson (Cyrissa), Jason Carlson (Christie), Jeff Carlson (Stacey), and Justin Carlson (Amy), two step-grandchildren; Ryan Pinsenschaum (Lorraine), Julie Vilkas (Ben). And twelve great-grandchildren and six step-great-grandchildren. Toledo Memorial Park in Toledo, Ohio will be the final resting place for Betty beside her loving husband. A Memorial gathering will be held at Freedom Village on Saturday, March 14th, 2020.

