Betty Sharp
1938 - 2020
Betty Sharp
May 31, 1938 - July 26, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Betty W. Sharp, beloved wife of Jerry W. Sharp of Bradenton, FL, and mother of four, died in her sleep on July 26, 2020. Betty was a selfless individual who was mostly a stay-at-home mom and worked at various jobs. She later in life found her passion as a caregiver for the elderly where she served for 20-plus years. She was a life-long Christian and active in her church, First Baptist Bradenton.
Betty was born on May 31, 1938, in Bluefield, VA, to George and Vernon Walker (Hopkins). With a popular personality, she had many friends and attended Graham High School (class of 1956) and Bluefield College. Betty was the oldest of four siblings; Lloyd (deceased) of Bluefield, VA, Bill George of Bradenton, FL, Carolyn (Jones) of Christiansburg, VA, and Crocket (Jack) of Sarasota, FL.
In 1958, she moved to Washington, D.C., to work at a summer job and decided to stay permanently. There, she met her first husband, George Hibbard (deceased). They settled in Adelphi, MD, and raised four children together; David, Stephen, Joseph, Susan (McLaurin), and George Jr. (deceased). Betty also has a step-son named Jerry Sharp Jr. She had five grandchildren; Kyle Sykes, Kelly Sykes, Kim McLaurin, Scott McLaurin, and Katie Wilson; and one great-grandchild, Taylor Ann Wilson.
Later in life, she reunited with her high school sweetheart, Jerry Sharp; they married in 1988, and the couple settled in Bradenton, FL. If you would like to send condolences, please email one of your favorite memories of Betty to the following email address: honorbetty1@gmail.com.


Published in Bradenton Herald from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
National Cremation
2990 Bee Ridge Road
Sarasota, FL 34239
9419239535
Memories & Condolences
September 2, 2020
May God’s loving kindness and comfort help you and your family through this very difficult time. Psalms 119:76
September 2, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
