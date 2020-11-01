Beulah SpaethMay 19, 1920 - October 18, 2020Bradeton, Florida -Beulah Spaeth of Bradenton, FL died on October 18, 2020 at the age of 100. She had lived independently until suffering a stroke on July 31st. Beulah was born on May 19th, 1920 to Walter and Margery Gerber in Buffalo, NY.Beulah grew up in Buffalo and worked for may years in "the World War II program at American Optical Company. In 1943 she trained to become a Nurse's Aide and volunteered with the American National Red Cross. She also volunteered as a Girl Scouts troop leader for 7 years. In 1957 Beulah married Otto Spaeth. She also began a new job at the University of Buffalo, working in the Registrar Office.In 1959 Beulah and Otto moved to Bradenton, FL. Beulah worked as a Secretary to the Registrar at manatee Junior College until she retired.After her retirement she and Otto enjoyed several years of traveling all over the world. After Otto died in 1979, Beulah continued to travel extensively with friends and resumed her volunteer work for many years at Blake Memorial Hospital. When she no longer wanted to drive, she volunteered at First Presbyterian Church where she had been a long-time member.Beulah as preceded in death by both her parents, her husband, her three sisters; Adele Francis, Edith Bevan and Doris Leaman, and her in-laws, Doris and Prentice Reeves. She is survived by her step-children; Wendy (Tom) Watkins, Linda (Gary) Badgley, Barbara (Reeves) Neal and Robert (Peggy) Reeves, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.A Memorial Service will be held 2:00PM, Friday, November 6, 2020 from the Town Chapel of Shannon Funeral Home with Chaplain Dino Silvestrini officiating. The family is being served by Shannon Funeral Home 1015 14th St., Bradenton, FL 34205.