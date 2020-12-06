1/
Beverly Chandler Acquaro
Beverly Chandler Acquaro,
November 30, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Beverly Chandler Acquaro, 78, of Bradenton, FL died Monday, November 30, 2020. Born in Greenville, S.C., Mrs. Acquaro moved to Florida in 1955. She graduated from Mainland High School in Daytona Beach, FL. She received an AA from Daytona Beach Jr. College and a BA, in English, from USF. She continued her education and worked until she was just three hours short of the Masters in English at USF. She and her family moved to Bradenton, FL in 1977. She helped her husband, Dr. Ronald Acquaro, set up his Pediatric Dental practice. She volunteered at St. Joseph School, and Palma Sola Elem. School. She was active in women's service clubs and was a member of Entre Nous, Service Club and a charter member of the Junior League of Manatee County. She also was a member of: The United Daughters of the Confederacy (Judah P. Benjamin Chapter), The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, MOSI, The Florida Aquarium, The South Florida Museum, Mote Marine, and G. Wiz.
She was truly loved and will be deeply missed by husband, Dr. Ronald Acquaro; daughter, Tracy Acquaro Moore; son, Marc Acquaro; granddaughter, Ashton Pitera; sister, Vivian Wilson and niece, Amanda Chevaillier.
Mrs. Acquaro enjoyed her volunteer work however, her passion was with horses. She owned two horses, Sweet Jet and Calimer.
There will not be a visitation and at the request of the family services are private. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers friends and relatives may send a monetary gift to: Dreamcatcher Wild Horse and Burro Sanctuary, P.O. Box 9, Ravendale, CA 96123. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com.



Published in Bradenton Herald on Dec. 6, 2020.
December 3, 2020
Please accept my condolences Dr. Acquaro. I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. She was a beautiful lady.
Marie Whalen
Acquaintance
December 3, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes 2: 16,17.
D T
