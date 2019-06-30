Beverly Jane Klosterman Sandoe 8/4/28 - 6/23/19 Beverly Jane Klosterman Sandoe, age 90, passed away peacefully on June 23, 2019 in Jacksonville, FL. Born to the late Jack and Gladys Shelton on August 4, 1928 in Detroit, MI. Beverly attended Eastern High School and in 1947 she married George William Klosterman, who passed away in 1993. Beverly married the late Raymond E. Sandoe in 1997. Beverly is survived by her children; George William Klosterman III and his wife, Jane, Jack Michael Klosterman and his wife, Lori, and Kirk Allen Klosterman, her grandchildren; Melissa, Tammy, Jack, Mary, Nicole, Sarah, Kirk and Carolyn, her great-grandchildren; Christopher, Erich, Jason, Victoria, Cali, Thomas, Romeo, Kaylee, Abbey, Chloe, Caleb, and Noah. Family and friends are invited to Celebrate Beverly's Life on Friday July 5, 2019 at 10:00AM at the Harry J. Will Funeral Home, 37000 Six Mile Road, Livonia, MI 48152. Interment will follow at Glen Eden Memorial Park, Livonia Mi. In lieu of flowers donations to the , would be appreciated.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on June 30, 2019