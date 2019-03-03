Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly S. Marquette. View Sign

Beverly S. Marquette While we rejoice in her Heavenly arrival, it is with deep sorrow that we announce the earthly departure of Beverly Sutton Marquette, February 23, 2019 from Bradenton, Florida. Beverly was born in Prairie du Chien, WI the Summer of '29, the only child of Percy and Doris Sutton. She married Dwain in '48, helped him through the University of Illinois dental program, and raised five wonderful children. They moved their large family to Florida in '72. She touched the lives of many as wife, mother, protector, counselor, sports-mom, grandma, great grandma, and dental office administrator. She loved her family dearly and had a beautiful Dwain-crafted smile which she displayed kindly to family, friends, and strangers alike. Beverly was welcomed into Heaven by her Savior Jesus Christ, parents, husband of 71 years, daughter, (Connie), and grandson, (Weston). She is survived by her five children and their spouses (Jay, Craig & Lynn, Diane & David, Brian & Debbie, Brent & Renee), 13 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren precious all. Beverly's earthly home will be laid to rest during a Private Family Service at the Palms-Robarts Memorial Park in Sarasota "Mom, until we meet again." She would want you all to know the truth of John 3:16 (NLT) "For this is how God loved the world: He gave His one and only Son, so that everyone who believes in Him will not perish but have eternal life." In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice-Philanthropy Department, 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34238 or at

Palms - Robarts Funeral Home & Memorial Park

