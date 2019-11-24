Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bill Millhaem. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bill Millhaem January 31, 1930 - September 30, 2019 Bill Millhaem, age 89, of Bradenton, FL passed away on September 30, 2019. Bill was born and raised in Des Moines, Iowa. He was a graduate of Roosevelt High School and the University of Iowa and was a Korean War era veteran of the Air Force. He had a long sales career in paper products, packaging equipment, and later, real estate in Des Moines, Omaha, Cleveland, Minneapolis and Chicago. After retiring in Sarasota, he was a dedicated volunteer at Mote Marine serving as guide, cashier, and particularly enjoyed early morning walks on the beach to mark turtle nests. He is survived by his wife of nearly 63 years Patricia (Parr), sons, Bill and Mike, grandsons, Michael and Brian, great- grandson, William and sister, Harriet Shanle. A Memorial Celebration of his Life followed by a reception will be held on Tuesday, November 26th, 2019 at 3:30PM at Stone River Retirement Community. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium.

