Billie J. Jones Billie J. Jones, age 58, passed away on September 13, 2019. Billie was born in Cincinnati, Ohio to George and Bertha Highlander. Billie was married to Ron Jones for 39 years. She was preceded in death by parents. Billie is survived by husband, Ron Jones; sons, Thomas Jones and Robert (Carrianna) Jones; grandchildren, Amberlee, Lacey and Alivia Jones; siblings, Albert Highlander and Love Bowling. Billie will be loved and cherished by a host of family and friends. Friends may call from 10AM until Services at 11AM on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at The Arlington Memorial Gardens Lakeside Mausoleum Chapel, 2145 Compton Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45231.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Sept. 24, 2019