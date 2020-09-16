Billie Jo Stiel

December 17, 1955 - September 10, 2020

Bradenton, Florida - Billie Jo Stiel (B.J.) passed away September 10, 2020. She is proceded in death by her father, William Braatz, mother, Jo Ann Bailey along with a host of family and friends. She is survived by her beloved husband, Carl Stiel, daughters; Kimberly Stiel, Kathleen Arriola, Deana Braatz, adopted daughter, Florence Phillippi, son-in-law, Jose Arriola, granddaughters; Gabriella Arriola, Alyssa Arriola, sister, Jackie Timmons, brother, Franz Braatz, many family and friends. B.J. loved life, dancing, helping others, flowers and spending time with family and friends. There will be a Celebration of Life at her at her home in Bradenton, FL on September 19th, 2020 at 1PM





