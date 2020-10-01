1/
Billy Bugher
February 7, 1956 - September 25, 2020
Bradenton, Florida -
Billy Thomas Bugher passed away on Friday, September 25th, 2020. Billy was born on February 7th, 1956 in St. Petersburg, Florida. Billy was preceded in death by his mother, (Mary), father, (Hank) and brother, Jim. Billy is survived by his sister, Betty Bugher Francis (Mab) of Jasper, GA, niece, Abbi Odom (Bryant) of Holly Springs, GA, great-niece, Charley Odom, sister, Missy Fodor (Steve Sullivan) of New Port Richey, FL, niece, Jennifer White of Huntington Beach CA, great-nephew, Tyler, nephew, Joey Fodor (Angie) of Dania Beach FL, great-nieces, Savannah and Maddie Jo., brother, Michael Bugher of North Carolina, niece, Katie, great-niece Audrey, nephews, Matthew and Cody. Billy grew up most of his life in Bradenton, FL and lived several years on Bradenton Beach, FL. Billy loved the beach, photography, gardening, fishing and rock collecting with his good friend Dale Miller in the Smokies. Billy was known to his family as a very caring person and a hard worker. Billy will be greatly missed and was deeply loved by family and friends. Memorial Donations made be to Tidewell Hospice of Bradenton, FL or Georgia Mountains Hospice, Jasper, GA. The Funeral Service will be private.



Published in Bradenton Herald on Oct. 1, 2020.
