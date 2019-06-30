Billy George Bray, 63, of Sarasota, Florida, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Born May 13, 1956 in Bradenton, Florida, he graduated from Southeast High School and worked for G.T. Bray Roofing Service for 35 years. He is preceded in death by his father, G.T. Bray. He is survived by his mother, Esther Bray; daughter, Sumer Bray; and four sisters, Nancy Tyler, Diana Garrison, Bonnie Carlton, and Beth Evers. Condolences for the family may be given online at www.GriffithCline.com.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on June 30, 2019