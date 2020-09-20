1/1
Billy Wayne McClintock
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Billy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Billy Wayne McClintock
January 10, 1942 - September 15, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Billy Wayne McClintock, 78, born January 10, 1942 in Clinton, KY, passed away September 15, 2020 at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Onita McClintock of Bradenton, FL; sister, Wanda Beita of Bradenton, FL and brother, Curtis McClintock of Paducah, KY. He leaves behind a son, Todd McClintock of Bradenton, FL and a brother, Johnny (Lisa) McClintock of Paducah, KY.
Billy began singing at the tender age of 3 with his family, His love for music and singing continued for over 40 years. Billy was known from coast to coast as the vocalist with an amazing four octave range and outstanding vocal ability. He performed with some of the best in the field of Gospel & Pop. Billy produced and was a back-up singer for many entertainers. His amazing voice will be greatly missed.
A private viewing for the family will be held at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bradenton Herald on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory (43rd St. Chapel) - Bradenton
604 43rd Street West
Bradenton, FL 34209
(941) 758-7788
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bradenton Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
September 19, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Barbara Guelbert
Friend
September 18, 2020
May God bless you during this difficult and sad time and all the nice memories remain in your hearts and thoughts forever. Sing with the angels Billy.
Tom & Marj Wright
September 18, 2020
To Todd & the McClintock Family
My deepest Condolences for the loss of your Father........
May he Rest In Peace in the arms of our Savior Jesus Christ
Remember the good times always
Paula Bassitt
Friend
September 18, 2020
In loving memory of a gifted and talented person, who loved his family so much. We
will miss you always,.



Victor Martinez
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved