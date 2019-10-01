Blanca E. Morales de Medina

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Blanca E. Morales de Medina.
Service Information
Groover Funeral Home
1400 36th Ave East
Ellenton, FL
34222
(941)-722-6602
Obituary
Send Flowers

Blanca E. Morales de Medina Blanca E. Morales de Medina, 64, of Bradenton, FL, passed away peacefully on September 25, 2019. She was born on October 4, 1954, in Veracruz, Mexico. Blanca Medina was a great mother, wife, grandmother, and friend. She will be truly missed by all those who loved and knew her. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, J. Dario Medina Santos. They were married on March 16, 1979. She is survived by her children, Sofia DeAnda, Jaime Medina, Elena Medina, and Zully Medina; and her grandchildren, Adrian, Diego Jr., Julian, Eleny, Liliana, Elyani, Damaris, Adelyn, Nathan, Robert, Elexia, and Lorenzo. A Visitation will be held on October 3, 2019, from 5:00 to 8:00PM at Groover Funeral Home, 1400 36th Avenue East, Ellenton, Florida 34222. Funeral Services for Blanca will be held the following day, October 4, 2019, at Groover Funeral Home beginning at 2:00PM.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Oct. 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Ellenton, FL   (941) 722-6602
funeral home direction icon