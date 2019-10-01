Blanca E. Morales de Medina Blanca E. Morales de Medina, 64, of Bradenton, FL, passed away peacefully on September 25, 2019. She was born on October 4, 1954, in Veracruz, Mexico. Blanca Medina was a great mother, wife, grandmother, and friend. She will be truly missed by all those who loved and knew her. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, J. Dario Medina Santos. They were married on March 16, 1979. She is survived by her children, Sofia DeAnda, Jaime Medina, Elena Medina, and Zully Medina; and her grandchildren, Adrian, Diego Jr., Julian, Eleny, Liliana, Elyani, Damaris, Adelyn, Nathan, Robert, Elexia, and Lorenzo. A Visitation will be held on October 3, 2019, from 5:00 to 8:00PM at Groover Funeral Home, 1400 36th Avenue East, Ellenton, Florida 34222. Funeral Services for Blanca will be held the following day, October 4, 2019, at Groover Funeral Home beginning at 2:00PM.

