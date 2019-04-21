Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bobbe Lou (Cooper) Lindstrom. View Sign



Bobbe Lou (Cooper) Lindstrom Bobbe Lou (Cooper) Lindstrom grew up in Ludington, Michigan where she spent her summers playing softball and winters playing basketball. She became a Christian at a young age and attended the Baptist school, Bethel College in St. Paul, Minnesota. Between classes, 'Hoops Cooper' was in the gym perfecting her hook shot. Bobbe applied for a part-time receptionist position at Lindstrom and Son Roofing Company to help pay her college bills. She got the job and her husband, Gordon Lindstrom, all in the same interview! Gordon and Bobbe were married for 62 years. They raised three children in Minnesota with an annual winter trip to Florida. Eventually, Bobbe and Gordon retired to Anna Maria Island, Florida where they spent many happy years playing golf. Every summer, they loaded up the camper and headed north. They discovered the beautiful town of Grand Marais, Minnesota and made it their summer home. Bobbe and Gordon loved the north shore and weekend family visits. After Gordon died, Bobbe stayed in Florida and eventually transitioned to The Windsor of Bradenton. She died on April 15, 2019 which is fitting as she hated taxes. Bobbe is survived by her three children, Debbie Welch, Kristen Nelson and Tom Lindstrom, as well as, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. We will miss you Mom! There will be no local Services at this time. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 26th Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Bradenton Herald on Apr. 21, 2019

