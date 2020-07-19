1/1
Bobbie Lane Parker
Bobbie Lane Parker Bobbie Lane Parker went Home to be with our Lord on July 11th, 2020 at her home in Riverside, California. She was 12 days away from her 91st birthday! Bobbie was preceded in death by her parents, George and Alice Lane, her sister, Mary Alice, her daughter, Angela Lee, and her granddaughter, Destiny. Bobbie's sister, Betty Barczak still resides in Bradenton, FL. Bobbie was a strong loving mother and grandmother and was blessed by the Lord with three children - Angela, Paul and Allen. She had six grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren and eleven great-great-grandchildren! Bobbie grew up in Bradenton Florida with her three sisters , and boy were they a trio! Bobbie will be remembered by her infectious smile and her love for her family She loved our Lord, roses and gardening, the warm sunshine and the sound of the waves on the beach. She will be missed by all she touched. May she rest in peace. A Memorial Service will be held in Bradenton, FL in August.

Published in Bradenton Herald on Jul. 19, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by Bradenton Herald

