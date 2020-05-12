Bonita Ann Wilson Bonita Ann Wilson, born Bonita Glidewell, passed away in the afternoon of Friday, May 8, 2020 at Lakewood Ranch Hospice. She was 92 and died of a stroke. Bonita was predeceased by her daughter, Kathy Creasey and is survived by two daughters and one son: Sheryl Spalding and husband, Doug, Pat Taylor and husband, Jesse and Bob Walker as well as eight grandchildren and eight great- grandchildren. Bonita lived and worked as a dental assistant in Lafayette Indiana and retired to Bradenton, Florida in 1990. Since retiring she began rescuing dolls fixing and making clothes for them and donating them to charity. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She will be sorely missed by her family and friends. Funeral arrangements will be made by Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 26th Street Chapel. Because of the Covid virus there will be no Visitation or Funeral services at this time. A Celebration of her Life will be deferred to a later date. For those who would have wished to send flowers you are encouraged to send a donation to the charity of your choice. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
Published in Bradenton Herald on May 12, 2020.