Bonnie Jean Anderson
Bonnie Jean Anderson Bonnie Jean Anderson, 81, of Laporte, TX formally of Bradenton, FL went to be with the Lord on July 08, 2020. Bonnie was born in Ft Myers, FL on February 14, 1939 to Elmer and Nina Platt. Bonnie was the owner of 301 Auction for over 20 years, was a seed planter for the Lord, but her greatest joy was spending time and loving her family. Bonnie was predeceased by her: parents, siblings, daughters: Sharon Dorman, Patricia Carnahan, Carla Ondrovich, grandson Jacob Ondrovich, and great granddaughter Brandy Bonnise Jean Dorman. Bonnie is survived by her loving daughters: Nina Vanessa Brown, and Pamela Willis and husband Darrell; 14 grandchildren; 34 great grandchildren; 9 great great-grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends. A visitation will be held on Wednesday July 15 from noon to 2pm with a service beginning at 2pm at Skyway Memorial Gardens 5200 US Highway 19 N Palmetto FL 34221. Online condolences at Skywaymemorial.com

Published in Bradenton Herald on Jul. 14, 2020.
