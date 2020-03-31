Brad "BchBum" Lisk Brad "BchBum" Lisk, born in Lima, OH on 5/29/1968, passed away 3/25/2020 in Bradenton, FL. Brad was preceded in death by his parents, Dave Lisk and Paula Jenkins. He is survived by his two sisters; Stacey Lisk and Summer Phillips, as well as, his twin sons; Shane and Tanner Lisk. Brad Lisk was an Island legend, a pirate at heart and wise beyond his years. More importantly he was a loving and caring father. Brad's passion for Mountain Dew, the beach, Little League, women and Rock 'N' Roll will never be forgotten. Peace, love and happiness was his way of life and he will truly be missed by his community. Until we meet again... "Hang Loose".
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 31, 2020