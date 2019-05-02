Guest Book View Sign Service Information Skyway Memorial Funeral Home 5200 Us Highway 19 Palmetto , FL 34221 (941)-722-4543 Send Flowers Obituary

Brenda Denise Miller Brenda Denise Miller, 53, of Bradenton, Fla., passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019. She was born May 6, 1965 in Bradenton to Jasper and Geneva Miller. She was very passionate about God and teaching. Her love of both allowed her to create a non-profit organization called Blessed Creations Inc., where she shared the Gospel with children. Brenda earned an undergraduate degree in Education from the University of South Florida in 1988, and later obtained a Master's degree in the same field. She taught at Gocio Elementary in Sarasota, FL as a 3rd grade teacher and recently retired after 31 years of service. Outside of work, Brenda enjoyed singing, family, and ministry. She was a member of Church on the Rock in Palmetto, Florida. Brenda is survived by her father, Jasper C. Miller; step-mother, Darlene; brothers: Jasper Miller, Jr. (ReneŠ), Cecil Miller (Jami), Kevin Thomas (Megan), Eric Washington (Cassandra); sisters: Janet Griffin, Joyce Porter (Duane), Eulalia Miller, Miranda Washington; nephews: Tony Griffin II, Devan McDuffie, Eriq Porter, Xavier Porter, Nigel Miller, Noah Thomas, Cameron Washington, Brennan Washington; nieces: Brittany Simmons, Madison Thomas, Khloe Washington; Goddaughter: Gianna Washington; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, a host of "adopted" children and special friends. She is preceded in death by her mother, Geneva Miller. Family will receive friends for a time of visitation 5:00PM - 8:00PM Friday, May 3, 2019 at Church on The Rock; 1401 14th Avenue, Palmetto, FL 34221. Funeral Services will follow at 1:30PM Saturday, May 4, 2019. Interment will be held 3:30PM Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Skyway Memorial; 5200 US Highway 19 North, Palmetto, Florida 34221.

Brenda Denise Miller Brenda Denise Miller, 53, of Bradenton, Fla., passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019. She was born May 6, 1965 in Bradenton to Jasper and Geneva Miller. She was very passionate about God and teaching. Her love of both allowed her to create a non-profit organization called Blessed Creations Inc., where she shared the Gospel with children. Brenda earned an undergraduate degree in Education from the University of South Florida in 1988, and later obtained a Master's degree in the same field. She taught at Gocio Elementary in Sarasota, FL as a 3rd grade teacher and recently retired after 31 years of service. Outside of work, Brenda enjoyed singing, family, and ministry. She was a member of Church on the Rock in Palmetto, Florida. Brenda is survived by her father, Jasper C. Miller; step-mother, Darlene; brothers: Jasper Miller, Jr. (ReneŠ), Cecil Miller (Jami), Kevin Thomas (Megan), Eric Washington (Cassandra); sisters: Janet Griffin, Joyce Porter (Duane), Eulalia Miller, Miranda Washington; nephews: Tony Griffin II, Devan McDuffie, Eriq Porter, Xavier Porter, Nigel Miller, Noah Thomas, Cameron Washington, Brennan Washington; nieces: Brittany Simmons, Madison Thomas, Khloe Washington; Goddaughter: Gianna Washington; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, a host of "adopted" children and special friends. She is preceded in death by her mother, Geneva Miller. Family will receive friends for a time of visitation 5:00PM - 8:00PM Friday, May 3, 2019 at Church on The Rock; 1401 14th Avenue, Palmetto, FL 34221. Funeral Services will follow at 1:30PM Saturday, May 4, 2019. Interment will be held 3:30PM Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Skyway Memorial; 5200 US Highway 19 North, Palmetto, Florida 34221. Published in The Bradenton Herald on May 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close